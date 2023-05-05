Turkish Romance Gülcemal Leads April’s WIT List

ADVERTISEMENT

The Turkish romance series Gülcemal generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new series that made their debut in April, according to The WIT.

Originally aired on FOX Turkey, the series follows the complicated love story between a man who was abandoned by his mother when he was a child and a woman who will transform him. It garnered 71,000 followers after its April 6 premiere, aided by the extensive followings of stars Melis Sezen (1.8 million) and Murat Ünalmış (482,000).

In second place with 40,000 followers, the Swiss satirical show Studio 404 sees a team of comedians present a weekly review of current events, parodies of television programs, challenges and sensational acts. The SRF Zwei series features Mateo Gudenrath (8,000 followers), David Meury (2,000) and Jozo Brica (2,000).

ViX+’s Enamorándonos, La Isla earned 29,000 followers to take third place. Hosted by actor Carlos Ponce (3.4 million followers) and television personality Karina Banda (566,000), the series is a spin-off of the local adaptation of the dating show Love Is Calling, which sees 16 contestants taken to an island off the southern coast of Turkey to find their ideal partner.

The fourth spot went to FX’s Dear Mama, a docuseries looking at the lives of activist Afeni Shakur and her son, hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, through the eyes of the people who knew them best. After its April 21 premiere, it collected 23,000 Instagram followers. It was directed by Allen Hughes, who has 15,000 followers himself.

Rounding out April’s top five, Citadel racked up 20,000 followers after its global debut on Prime Video at the end of the month. The thriller comes from the Russo brothers and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, who have 90 million and 3.6 million followers, respectively. It follows elite agents of the fallen global spy agency Citadel as they go on a quest to save the world from a powerful evil syndicate.

The Turkish thriller Tetikçinin Oğlu (Shooter’s Son), with 19,000 followers for sixth place, tells the story of Korkmaz and Iskender, two men who have been friends for 40 years. When Iskender’s son dies in an accident, Korkmaz’s son Metin becomes the designated culprit, despite having disappeared 22 years prior. Şevket Çoruh (461,000 followers) and Genco Özak (504,000) star.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel to the 1978 film Grease, garnered 15,000 followers to come in seventh. The Paramount+ musical series tells the story of how Frenchy’s older sister, Jane, founded the Pink Ladies. Its cast includes Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (24,000 followers), Madison Thompson (34,000) and Marisa Davila (15,000), among others.

The French-Canadian adaptation of Survivor, Survivor Québec, debuted on Noovo on April 2 and earned 11,000 followers for eighth place. Patrice Bélaner, who has 7,000 followers, hosts the show, which sees 20 participants try to survive in remote settings.

Ninth place went to Khanh Ong’s Wild Food, a factual series that aired on SBS Food in Australia. The show, which racked up 10,000 followers, takes viewers along on Khanh Ong’s adventures in the lush and diverse island continent of Australia. Ong has 232,000 Instagram followers of his own.

Closing out April’s list, Prime Video’s Dead Ringers picked up 10,000 followers afters its April 21 debut. The thriller series is adapted from David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name. Its cast features Britne Oldford (187,000 followers), Poppy Liu (40,000) and Michael Chernus (11,000).

