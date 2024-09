ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: Scaling Opportunities.

In this installment from the FAST Festival, BBC Studios’ Beth Anderson, ITV Studios’ Graham Haigh and All3Media International’s Amanda Stevens spotlight how distributors with significant libraries are approaching channel curation. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

World Screen podcast episodes will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays on all major podcast platforms.