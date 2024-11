Dan Cohen, the chief content licensing officer at Paramount, weighed in on new licensing models in his MIPCOM keynote conversation with World Screen’s Anna Carugati before being joined on stage by the stars of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

Paramount arrived in Cannes with a wealth of talent—it hosted a screening on the weekend of Morris Chestnut’s Watson; Cohen was introduced on stage by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, voice cast of SpongeBob SquarePants, which marks its 25th anniversary; and Weatherly and de Pablo were in town to help launch the latest expansion of the hit NCIS franchise.