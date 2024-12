The ten-time Emmy Award-winning series The Big Bang Theory has been added to the Nick at Nite and MTV lineups, marking the return of the show to Paramount for the first time since its run on CBS.

Nick at Nite and MTV will kick off the series’ debut with marathon stunts. Beginning December 24, Nickelodeon’s Nick at Nite will host a two-day stunt featuring holiday-themed episodes, including “Leonard Nimoy’s Napkin.” Then, on December 27, Nick at Nite will debut season four of The Big Bang Theory, which will air daily from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. All 12 seasons will then join the channel’s roster.

MTV will begin airing the series with “MTV’s New Year with a Bang,” an all-day marathon of season three, on January 1. Starting January 4, all 12 seasons of the series will air every Saturday and Sunday.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Big Bang Theory back into the Paramount family, bolstering the comedy lineup for both Nick at Nite and MTV,” said Laurel Weir, executive VP and head of programming at Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “Bringing engaging and culturally resonant content to fans is our priority, and the addition of The Big Bang Theory to our robust comedy slate across both networks brings our audience some of the best comedies in television history.”