TFO has tapped Xavier Brassard-Bédard as CEO of Ontario’s Francophone public broadcaster.

Brassard-Bédard previously served as general manager of TVA Nouvelles and LCN. A journalist by training, he began his career as a writer and editor in Ottawa at the Regroupement des organismes du patrimoine franco-ontarien (ROPFO), now known as the Réseau du patrimoine franco-ontarien (RPFO). Brassard-Bédard later spent eight years at Radio-Canada, where he held positions such as researcher, producer and news editor for Téléjournal Ontario.

Brassard-Bédard will officially begin his role on January 6, 2025. He succeeds Michelle Séguin, who has led the organization since 2021.

Jill Dunlop, Ontario’s Minister of Education, said: “Congratulations to Xavier Brassard-Bédard on his appointment as CEO of TFO. French language education is essential to the prosperity of our communities, and we are deeply committed to delivering high-quality French education across the province. TFO plays a critical role in facilitating French-language education through creative and inspiring storytelling. I look forward to working together to support the success of all French-speaking students.”

Jean Lépine, chair of the board of directors at TFO, added: “TFO is entering a new era marked by a rapidly evolving media industry. The new CEO will leverage his extensive media experience to guide TFO and its rapidly transforming audience to new heights. We would also like to warmly thank Michelle Séguin for her leadership and outstanding contribution to the organization.”

Brassard-Bédard commented: “I am proud and honored to take the helm of TFO, a media organization rooted in youth and the production and broadcasting of unique Francophone content on our screens. I am excited to build on the great work already underway and to develop innovative strategies to adapt to a transforming media industry. I am committed to strengthening TFO’s role in the years ahead, serving our youth and Ontario’s Francophone communities, as well as those living in minority situations across Canada.”