Paramount Global Content Distribution has signed a multiyear volume deal with beIN Media Group that covers exclusive rights to content for pay TV, SVOD and catch-up SVOD subtitled in Arabic for the MENA region.

The deal also includes a Paramount+ branded destination for beIN’s OTT platform TOD in the Middle East and North Africa.

The content covered in the deal is available now to beIN subscribers and includes titles from Paramount+, SHOWTIME, CBS Studios, Republic Pictures and Paramount Pictures, such as 1883, 1923, Billions, Colin from Accounts, Frasier, Knuckles, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Mayor of Kingstown, PAW Patrol, Ray Donovan, Tulsa King and Yellowstone, as well as the upcoming series NCIS: Tony & Ziva and films Bob Marley: One Love, Rob Peace, Self Reliance and the Transformers and Mission: Impossible franchises.

“We’re thrilled to announce this volume deal and yet another Paramount+ branded destination with beIN Media Group in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount and president of Republic Pictures. “This deal is a testament to the power of the Paramount brand and its reputation for delivering high-demand, quality entertainment, and we’re very excited for the beIN audience to access our programming and discover new favorites within the branded destination.”

“This agreement underscores beIN’s commitment to delivering the best in entertainment to our audiences in the MENA region,” said Esra Özaral Altop, chief entertainment content officer at beIN Media Group. “By expanding our relationship with Paramount and securing these exclusive media rights, we are excited to provide our subscribers with an incredible lineup of movies and series that millions of viewers across the region simply cannot find elsewhere.”