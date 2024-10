ADVERTISEMENT

The Viaplay subscription channel has launched in Germany via Prime Video Channels.

Viaplay’s Germany content offering focuses on the Nordic region’s hit series and films, from crime dramas and young adult series to award-winning dramas and documentaries. Subscribers will have immediate access to hundreds of hours of premium Nordic and European content, including End of Summer, seasons one to three of Face to Face, seasons one to four of The Bridge and more.

Black Sands, season one of Thunder in My Heart, the first two seasons of Trapped and more are set to drop on the service next month.

Customers in Germany will have the opportunity to experience the Viaplay add-on subscription channel starting with a free seven-day trial for eligible customers.

Vanda Rapti, executive VP of Viaplay Select and Content Distribution for Viaplay Group, said: “Germany remains the strongest market for Nordic drama outside of the Nordics, and our launch on Prime Video reinforces our commitment to maximise the value of our offering for the benefit of partners and viewers. Germany is an optimal market to showcase the upsides of combining multiple distribution avenues: traditional licensing and co-productions; a curated offering adjusted to our streaming partner’s needs with Viaplay Select; as well as the Viaplay subscription channel, a one-stop shop for the very best in European and Nordic series and films which we are launching today on Prime Video Channels.”

Gerald Biart, VP of partnership, growth and marketing for Viaplay Group, added: “Following the success of Viaplay’s launch in the U.K. as an add-on subscription via Prime Video Channels earlier this year, Viaplay is thrilled to expand our global distribution in Germany and in more European markets coming soon. Viaplay’s SVOD channel will offer German viewers a new, cost-effective streaming service to watch all their favorite Nordic series and films, including The Bridge, Threesome and Face to Face, and the upcoming additions of top performing dramas Honour, Wisting and Black Sands. The Viaplay channel on Prime Video Channels offers a broad content lineup, from thrilling crime dramas and relatable character-focused dramedies to fascinating true stories and gripping documentaries.”