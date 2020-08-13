Having created such hits as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City and Younger, Darren Star has spent much of his TV career expounding on the nuances of the female psyche. Along the way, he has crafted a string of iconic characters and touched on universal themes such as sexuality, self-worth and ageism. His latest series, the dramedy Emily in Paris, tackles the expat experience of a twentysomething American woman from the Midwest who takes a job at a prestigious marketing firm in the French capital city. The series debuts this fall on Netflix.

Star talks to World Screen Weekly about the vibrancy of Paris as a backdrop and the brilliance of Lily Collins as the eponymous Emily in the romantic comedy series.