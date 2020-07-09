Darren Star Ties Up with ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth (E&Y) Group has struck up an expansive overall production and development deal with Emmy winner Darren Star.

Star is the creator, executive producer and writer of TV Land’s Younger, in addition to iconic shows such as Sex and the City, Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place.

Star’s overall deal will include projects for the E&Y Group’s extensive portfolio for linear and through MTV Studios, all of which will be overseen by Keith Cox, president of E&Y Studios.

Star said: “I am thrilled to continue this journey with Keith, Nina, Chris and the ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group. They inspire me with their passion and vision. I feel very fortunate to have a home that allows me to create content for all platforms.”

“Darren is a creative force behind some of the most seminal shows of our time and we are thrilled he will continue to call ViacomCBS his home as we rapidly expand our studios business,” said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Darren who has his finger on the pulse of pop culture like no other,” said Cox. “He’s a proven hit-maker whose storytelling has captivated generations and we’re elated to be in business with him for the long-term.”