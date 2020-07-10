Friday, July 10, 2020
Tubi Names SVP & General Counsel

Chelsea Regan


Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, has appointed Carolyn Forrest senior VP and general counsel.

In her new role, Forrest will serve as the company’s chief legal officer, overseeing its business affairs and legal team and advising on broad-ranging media law-related issues. She will be based in San Francisco and report to Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi.

Most recently, Forrest served as VP of legal affairs for FOX Television Stations. Prior to FOX, she was VP and general counsel for New World Television. She also worked for NBC as an assistant general attorney.

Massoudi said: “Carolyn combines vast knowledge across the industry with a proven track record of guiding media companies with strategic IP legal oversight. We’re thrilled she will be joining us at a key time for the company as we ramp up our global content and advertising initiatives.”











