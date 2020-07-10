NATPE Budapest International Goes Fully Virtual

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Budapest International will no longer host a physical event at the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest, Hungary, this year, and will instead shift to a fully virtual format.

“In light of the travel restrictions imposed by Hungary preventing some of our largest global buyers and exhibitors to attend, we have made the strategic decision to switch to NATPE Virtual, a portal that delivers our renowned conferences, online marketplace and online licensing from start to end,” the organizers said. “So far, we have 300 regional buyers registered and our top distributors are excited to shift to a virtual model offering multiple and cost-effective options such as NATPE V-Fronts, immersive branding and online screenings.”

NATPE plans to utilize every aspect of the recently announced NATPE Virtual platform for this year’s NATPE Budapest International. The conference agenda will include exclusive world premieres from global studios, along with case studies on various properties with top talents, producers and executive content creators spotlighting how they are innovating the production and distribution of programming today and adapting forward. Pitch & Play Live will be returning to NATPE Budapest International for a fifth year as part of the virtual production.

NATPE Budapest International’s virtual conference and marketplace will take place on Monday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then August 25 through 27 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.