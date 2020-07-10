HBO’s Watchmen, Netflix’s Unbelievable Lead TCA Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has unveiled the nominees for its 36th annual awards, with HBO leading all networks with 16 nominations.

This is the second consecutive year that HBO leads the pack. Netflix follows with ten nominations, while FX/FX on Hulu earned seven nods. Hulu and PBS/PBS Kids are tied for fourth with six nominations, and NBC has five. Rounding out the rest are AMC and Pop TV with three nominations each; CBS/CBS All Access and Disney+ with two; and ABC, Apple TV+, Bravo TV, Comedy Central, ESPN, MSNBC and TBS each have one.

HBO’s Watchmen is tied with the Netflix drama Unbelievable as the series garnering the most nods, with four each.

Last year’s winner for drama series, Better Call Saul (AMC), faces off this year in the category with The Crown (Netflix), Euphoria (HBO), The Good Fight (CBS All Access), Pose (FX) and Succession (HBO).

The comedy series contenders are Better Things (FX), Dead to Me (Netflix), The Good Place (NBC), Insecure (HBO), Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

The nominees in the TV movie or miniseries category are Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu), Mrs. America (FX on Hulu), Normal People (Hulu), The Plot Against America (HBO), Unbelievable (Netflix) and Watchmen (HBO).

The actors competing for Individual Achievement In Drama are Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Kaitlyn Dever for Unbelievable, Regina King for Watchmen, Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True, Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul, Jeremy Strong for Succession and Merrit Wever for Unbelievable. For comedy, the nominees are Pamela Adlon for Better Things, Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Elle Fanning for The Great, Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek, Issa Rae for Insecure and Ramy Youssef for Ramy.

Competing for the Outstanding New Program Award are The Great (Hulu), The Mandalorian (Disney+), The Morning Show (Apple TV+), Never Have I Ever (Netflix), Watchmen (HBO) and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC).

The reality contenders are Cheer (Netflix), Encore! (Disney+), Holey Moley (ABC), Making It (NBC), Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo) and We’re Here! (HBO).

For youth programming, the nominees are Carmen Sandiego (Netflix), Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids), Molly of Denali (PBS Kids), Odd Squad (PBS Kids), Wild Kratts (PBS Kids) and Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids).

The coveted Program of the Year Award will be a battle between Better Call Saul, Mrs. America, Schitt’s Creek, Succession, Unbelievable and Watchmen.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a formal in-person awards presentation. Winners will be announced later this summer.

“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said Sarah Rodman, TCA president and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”