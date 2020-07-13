ViacomCBS & Network 10 Introduce 10 Shake

ADVERTISEMENT

Network 10 is rolling out a new free-to-air channel, 10 Shake, which will feature children’s content during the day and edgy programming by night, sourced from across the ViacomCBS portfolio.

Kids’ programming on 10 Shake will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The slate includes PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, SpongeBob SquarePants, Henry Danger, iCarly and more.

In the post-p.m. lineup, 10 Shake offers a mix of programming that ranges from Ex on the Beach and Lip Sync Battle to The Late Late Show With James Corden. There’s also I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Just Tattoo Of Us and The Charlotte Show. Plus, the movie lineup will include The Matrix franchises, The Hunger Games (1 and 2), The Lego Movie and Office Christmas Party.

Network 10’s head of programming, Daniel Monaghan, said: “We are thrilled to be adding 10 Shake to our family of channels. It is a fantastic proposition for Australian viewers and includes a great array of content from ViacomCBS, a lot of which has never aired on free to air television before.

“10 Shake daytime will boast over 84 hours a week of the biggest kids’ TV shows on the planet, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Henry Danger. It will provide a wonderful world of entertainment just for kids.

“10 Shake prime time will be the destination for mischievous big kids who love escapism television with plenty of bite, comedy and fun. With shows like The Charlotte Show, Catfish: The TV Show and Lip Sync Battle forming part of the schedule, it will be self-indulgent TV at its best.”

Network 10 and ViacomCBS chief sales officer Rod Prosser said: “By unlocking ViacomCBS’ huge library of iconic content and brands on 10 Shake, we are creating a fresh environment packed with familiarity.

“This is great news for brands and advertisers with endless opportunities to create something unique across this channel, and our broader playground of brands, as part of the launch.

“More than 70 percent of Australians have not had access to many of these iconic shows which are firmly targeted at under 50s and we’re really pumped to be bringing them to free-to-air.”

The announcement of content on 10 Shake follows Network 10’s biggest first-half commercial shares since 2011.

Rod continued: “The pendulum is certainly swinging in favor of 10 as brands and advertisers are making the switch. The addition of 10 Shake to our linear channels will only boost our share, particularly in the younger demographics, as we charge toward Q4 and 2021.”