Network 10 is consolidating its free-to-air and streaming assets under a unified 10 brand.

Under the rebranding, 10 Bold Drama become 10 Drama, 10 Peach Comedy become 10 Comedy, 10 News First become 10 News and 10 Play become 10. The move is intended to create a “more streamlined, less fragmented and strengthened brand presence for audiences and advertisers.”

Daniel Monaghan, senior VP of content and programming for Paramount Australia and New Zealand, noted, “We are entering a new era as our brand evolves to more closely reflect the changing viewing habits of our audiences. With streaming now, a significant and growing component of total TV, unifying the 10 brand across all platforms ensures easier access to our premium content—anytime, anywhere, at no cost.”

Claudio Amati, head of network creative at Paramount Australia and New Zealand, added: “This refresh sharpens the brand we launched in 2018—bringing more clarity, confidence and creative focus to how 10 shows up across every platform. It’s bold, refined, and built for the future.”

10 has also revealed the expansion of its FAST lineup, with the addition later this year of My Strange Addiction, Homicide Hunters and Aftershock, among others. 10 will also launch a British drama channel from All3Media International, Demand Drama.

Beverley McGarvey discussed the evolution of Network 10’s operations in Australia at APOS in Bali last week.