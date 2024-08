ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Australia has sealed a deal with Football Australia, making Network 10 and Paramount+ the local home of the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos through 2028.

Network 10 and Paramount+ become the exclusive home to all Australian women’s senior national team matches for the next four years, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027, and the men’s senior national team matches, including all AFC Asian Qualifiers and excluding the FIFA World Cup 2026. The deal encompasses more than 100 matches featuring either the CommBank Matildas or Subway Socceroos, with at least 50 on free-to-air.

James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia, commented: “This landmark agreement with Paramount Australia is a pivotal moment for Australian football. It brings unprecedented exposure to our national teams and provides fans with unparalleled access to the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos. Innovation is the cornerstone of our approach to sustaining and expanding the influence of Australian football. Reacquiring the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) national team rights and securing the broadcast rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 are strategic moves designed to maximize control over our content, enhance fan accessibility and unlock new revenue streams. These rights are integral to our strategy to secure a transformative broadcast deal that we anticipate will set new benchmarks in the valuation of football media rights in Australia. Bringing as much national team content as possible to a multiplatform partner was a key objective from a fan’s perspective, and we are thrilled to achieve this.”

“Australian football fans are the winners here,” added Beverley McGarvey, president of Network 10 and Paramount Australia’s head of streaming and regional lead. “Never before have fans had such incredible access to the sport they love, ranging from the A-leagues all the way through to premium international games broadcast on the one free-to-air network and on one of Australia’s fastest growing streaming platforms. Perhaps one of the most appealing aspects of the Paramount Australia agreement, which we see as an exciting extension of our coverage of the A-leagues, is the opportunity for women’s football. All CommBank Matildas’ games at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will be telecast by Network 10 on free-to-air television as will all Matildas’ games in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.”

Dale Levin, senior VP and head of commercial for AsiaPac at IMG, which distributes Football Australia’s media rights, noted: “This package represents a new era for Australian football, following the huge momentum off the back of the CommBank Matildas’ success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Now fans can enjoy exclusive CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos coverage on one network for the first time and also follow the journey of the next generation of Young Matildas and Socceroos.”