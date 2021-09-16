Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Sign ViacomCBS Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS has entered into a first-of-its-kind talent partnership with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga that covers multiple projects across the company’s portfolio.

The initiative ties in with Bennett and Gaga’s new album, Love for Sale, which will be released on October 1 on Columbia Records/Interscope. An accompanying video will come this Friday as part of an MTV Global premiere.

The ViacomCBS partnership also includes One Last Time: An Evening with Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett, a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Bennett and Gaga, which will air on November 28 on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga was taped earlier this summer in front of an intimate studio audience in New York City. The show will be a combination of duets and solo performances of songs from their upcoming album. MTV Unplugged is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

The documentary The Lady and the Legend will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+. It chronicles the making of their most recent album together and follows their unique and profound ten-year relationship while exploring their musically rich recording process. It combines hours of footage from the studio and on the road.

“We are honored to partner with the legendary Tony Bennett and the iconic Lady Gaga for ViacomCBS’s biggest cross-platform music talent collaboration to date,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer for music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at ViacomCBS. “With the sweeping range of our unique brands and platforms, ViacomCBS offers an unparalleled one-stop shop for artists to showcase their global music releases and creative content of all varieties.”

“The ViacomCBS 360 partnership is innovative and clearly ahead of its time,” said Danny Bennett, son and long-time manager of Tony Bennett. “It serves as an indication of what the future holds for the entire entertainment industry at large. The ‘one-stop shopping’ aspect of the partnership gives us the unprecedented ability to seamlessly launch and market Love for Sale on a global basis. Bob Bakish and Bruce Gillmer understood and shared our vision and the historic nature of this project. Tony Bennett’s resurgence began in the ’90s with his MTV Unplugged, and it’s timely that the last chapter ends on the same note.”

“MTV has been part of Tony Bennett’s story since the ’90s and has been the home to some of the most iconic Lady Gaga moments consistently over her career,” shared Bobby Campbell, Gaga’s manager. “We are proud to partner with ViacomCBS to bring the experience of Love for Sale to the world across platforms and generations.”