ViacomCBS & CJ ENM Tie Up

ViacomCBS and CJ ENM have entered into a partnership that includes co-productions for original series and films, content licensing and distribution across streaming services.

The wide-ranging deal will see Paramount Television Studios and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon co-develop and co-produce English-language scripted series based on CJ ENM/Studio Dragon’s titles to debut on Paramount+.

Also, ViacomCBS and CJ ENM will co-develop and co-finance movies for theatrical and streaming releases, with plans to distribute one theatrical movie a year in various territories.

Additionally, ViacomCBS and TVING will co-finance new Korean series for global distribution on Paramount+. Paramount+ will also license Korean-language series from CJ ENM’s library.

Meanwhile, Pluto TV will launch a dedicated CJ ENM branded channel on December 14 featuring K-content for U.S. audiences.

“Korean entertainment has become a cultural juggernaut with unprecedented demand, and CJ ENM is behind some of the biggest international hits that transcend borders, including Academy Award-winning film Parasite,” said Dan Cohen, president of the global distribution group at ViacomCBS. “We are excited to partner with CJ ENM to deliver world-class content that will captivate our collective audiences, expand our intercontinental footprint and accelerate the growth of our streaming services with this powerful collaboration.”

“CJ ENM is growing into a global leading entertainment company in accordance with Chairman Lee Jay-Hyun’s vision of expanding CJ’s presence on a global level,” said Kang Ho-Sung, CEO of CJ ENM. “CJ ENM’s vast library of original IP will create synergy with ViacomCBS’s production capabilities and distribution channels to develop into global smash-hit content.”

“We are focused on the rapid expansion of Paramount+ in markets around the world,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “Our strategic partnership with TVING enables us to accelerate Paramount+ subscriber growth while bringing more premium content to audiences in this important market.”