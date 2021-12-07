Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Home / Top Stories / ViacomCBS & CJ ENM Tie Up

ViacomCBS & CJ ENM Tie Up

Kristin Brzoznowski 20 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS and CJ ENM have entered into a partnership that includes co-productions for original series and films, content licensing and distribution across streaming services.

The wide-ranging deal will see Paramount Television Studios and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon co-develop and co-produce English-language scripted series based on CJ ENM/Studio Dragon’s titles to debut on Paramount+.

Also, ViacomCBS and CJ ENM will co-develop and co-finance movies for theatrical and streaming releases, with plans to distribute one theatrical movie a year in various territories.

Additionally, ViacomCBS and TVING will co-finance new Korean series for global distribution on Paramount+. Paramount+ will also license Korean-language series from CJ ENM’s library.

Meanwhile, Pluto TV will launch a dedicated CJ ENM branded channel on December 14 featuring K-content for U.S. audiences.

“Korean entertainment has become a cultural juggernaut with unprecedented demand, and CJ ENM is behind some of the biggest international hits that transcend borders, including Academy Award-winning film Parasite,” said Dan Cohen, president of the global distribution group at ViacomCBS. “We are excited to partner with CJ ENM to deliver world-class content that will captivate our collective audiences, expand our intercontinental footprint and accelerate the growth of our streaming services with this powerful collaboration.”

“CJ ENM is growing into a global leading entertainment company in accordance with Chairman Lee Jay-Hyun’s vision of expanding CJ’s presence on a global level,” said Kang Ho-Sung, CEO of CJ ENM. “CJ ENM’s vast library of original IP will create synergy with ViacomCBS’s production capabilities and distribution channels to develop into global smash-hit content.”

“We are focused on the rapid expansion of Paramount+ in markets around the world,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “Our strategic partnership with TVING enables us to accelerate Paramount+ subscriber growth while bringing more premium content to audiences in this important market.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

NATPE Reveals 2022 Iris Awards Recipients

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has announced the recipients for the 2022 Iris Awards, which will be given out as part of NATPE Miami's Station Group Summit on January 19.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.