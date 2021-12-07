FX Unifies Branding on All Platforms

ADVERTISEMENT

FX is unifying its branding across all platforms, including on Hulu and the FX and FXX linear channels in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

The “FX on Hulu” branding will be changed to “FX” within the platform. Hulu customers will be able to find all FX programming under the newly branded hub. Additionally, the FX mark will now appear above the titles on every one of its shows.

This rebranding comes as FX plans to double its programming output in 2022, with a target of 30 shows, 25 scripted and five unscripted. In addition to producing shows through FX Productions, FX will increase its collaboration with Dana Walden and Disney Television Studios—20th Television, ABC Signature, The Onyx Collective and Searchlight. The FX library currently houses more than 170 seasons and 1,800 episodes of television.

Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international and direct-to-consumer at The Walt Disney Company, said: “With more than a billion hours of FX programming viewed on Hulu since the launch of the FX hub, we’ve further cemented Hulu as the home for stories that impact culture, inspire conversation and connect with viewers in meaningful ways, and we’re excited to see the brand evolve to connect with international audiences on Disney+ and Star+. FX’s award-winning adult programming is vital to our services both domestically and internationally and we want to shine a brighter light on the brand within our excellent and rapidly growing portfolio of general entertainment programming for adult audiences.”

John Landgraf, chairman of FX, said: “We realized a decade ago that FX would soon no longer be primarily a location, but a rather branded mark of quality that would travel across multiple distribution platforms. For 20 years, we have worked tirelessly to make the FX mark synonymous to the consumer with original programming that is distinctive and excellent as well as entertaining. This change furthers the natural evolution of FX, and we are grateful to the company and our partners at DMED for their belief and investment in FX branded programming. We are confident that the FX brand, wherever the consumer finds it, will continue to deliver the highest quality programs any service has to offer.”