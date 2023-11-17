FX Orders English Teacher Series

ADVERTISEMENT

English Teacher, a comedy series created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, has been greenlit by FX.

English Teacher follows a high school teacher in Austin who’s trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.

Alvarez (The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, Will & Grace) leads a cast featuring Stephanie Koenig (Lessons in Chemistry, The Offer), Enrico Colantoni (Just Shoot Me, Veronica Mars, Station Eleven) and Sean Patton (Maron; Yes, and…).

English Teacher is produced by FX Productions and executive produced by Alvarez, Paul Simms (What We Do in the Shadows, Atlanta, Girls), Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, Portlandia) and Dave King (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place).

“Brian is an incredibly talented writer, actor and creator who has fully delivered on his vision for English Teacher,” said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment. “Together with a creative team featuring Paul Simms and Jonathan Krisel, along with this brilliant cast, they have created a hilarious, original comedy that is fresh, engaging and fun.”