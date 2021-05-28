Sky & FX Renew Breeders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sky and FX original comedy Breeders has been renewed for a third season, starring Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther) and Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Episodes, Black Mirror).

Breeders explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them. The show is produced by Avalon (Starstruck, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Flatbush Misdemeanors) and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals.

“Through two seasons, we’ve watched Paul, Ally and their children grow as a family in ways that are reassuring and sometimes concerning,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment. “Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are brilliant as the flawed but devoted parents and we are glad that they, along with Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and the rest of the creative team and cast, are bringing the series back for a third season that will take us along for the next stage in this family’s journey.”

Freeman commented: “I’m very happy to get to do another season of the show. We’re delighted that FX is with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone.”

Writer Simon Blackwell added: “Delighted that we’ve got three seasons. One more and it’s a pizza. This is such a superb team to work with, and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to make the show. I can’t wait to see what terrible and brilliant but let’s face it mainly terrible things will happen to the Worsley family in the next 10 episodes.”

Haggard said: “I’m so excited to get to tell another chapter of this story. It’s such a privilege to be in such fine company and such masterful hands!!”

Writer Chris Addison said: “Apart from the sheer joy of working with this incredible team, very little gives us more pleasure than putting Paul and Ally through the wringer, so we’re thrilled that FX has decided to give us this shiny new third wringer to put them through. I’m intrigued to see what shape they come out the other side.”

Jon Thoday, executive producer at Avalon, said: “We’re delighted with FX’s commitment to Breeders, whose support for this exciting show has been excellent.”