Golden Globe Awards to Air on CBS

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS has clinched a deal with the Golden Globe Awards to broadcast the ceremony on January 7, 2024.

The three-hour event will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. It will also be accessible through the CBS app.

“Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first-quarter schedule this year,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS’ new primetime schedule in February.”

“We’re so proud to bring the Golden Globes to CBS to celebrate 81 years of awards show history,” said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media and owner of Dick Clark Productions. “CBS has demonstrated an impressive 30-year commitment to the Grammys and been instrumental to their long-term success. In CBS, we found an ideal partner who understands the value of live entertainment programming and whose multiplatform distribution model is reflective of how global audiences choose to consume content today.”

“In an age when audiences are viewing content on their own schedules, we are delighted to bring the Golden Globes to viewers globally through CBS’ robust platforms,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “Audiences will have the ability to enjoy our show live and on demand. We cannot wait to reveal the magic of what will be our most unforgettable show yet.”