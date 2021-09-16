Thursday, September 16, 2021
September Digital Editions Now Available

The September digital editions of World Screen and TV Kids include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
TV Formats Screenings Festival: Spotlighting a raft of new entertainment concepts. Plus interviews with Banijay’s Lars Blomgren and Topic’s Ryan Chanatry, along with the World Screen Premiere of Rive Gauche’s In Their Own Words and a WorldScreenings spotlight on SPI International.

TV Kids
TV Kids Screenings Festival: Screen clips of numerous new and returning preschool, kids’ and tween shows; Public Interest: Executives from leading kids’ public broadcasters discuss their commissioning and acquisitions needs. Plus an event preview for Cartoon Forum.











