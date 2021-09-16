Ted Lasso Scores Top Honors at TCA Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has revealed the winners of its 37th annual TCA Awards, which recognized the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso with three wins.

Ted Lasso won for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, capped off by the Program of the Year Award.

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You, HBO) won for Individual Achievement in Drama, and Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO Max) won on the comedy side. Smart was also this year’s Career Achievement Honoree.

The Crown (Netflix) scored the win for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, while the Kate Winslet-led crime drama Mare of Easttown (HBO) won for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch for the third consecutive year.

The documentary Framing Britney Spears (FX/FX On Hulu) nabbed Outstanding Achievement in News and Information. The relationship exposé Couples Therapy (Showtime) shared Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming honors with the docuseries Deaf U (Netflix). Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming went to The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix).

The Heritage Award was presented to the NBC sitcom The Golden Girls.

“Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon. “The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this. From the folksy humor of Ted Lasso and the sharp takes of Hacks to the timeless laughs of The Golden Girls, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”