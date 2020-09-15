Watchmen Leads TCA Wins

ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has revealed the winners of its 36th annual TCA Awards, with HBO this year’s biggest winner, doubling its total from 2019 as the network took home six of the top honors.

HBO’s strong showing was driven by the limited series Watchmen, which won an Individual Achievement In Drama honor for series star Regina King; Outstanding Movie, Miniseries, Or Special; Outstanding New Program, and the coveted Program Of The Year award.

HBO also landed with Succession, which scored the award for Outstanding Achievement In Drama, and first-year comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show, which earned Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Show.

Other notable winners include Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, which won for Outstanding Achievement In Comedy and Individual Achievement In Comedy for Catherine O’Hara.

ESPN’s The Last Dance won for Outstanding Achievement In News And Information, while Netflix’s Cheer landed Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming. PBS Kids’ Molly of Denali added Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming to its accolades.

The Heritage Award was presented to Gene Roddenberry’s landmark 1966 sci-fi epic Star Trek. The TCA also presented television icon Alex Trebek with the Career Achievement Award.

“Entertainment and culture are intertwined and in this challenging year, never has that intersection been more crucial as both a mirror to examine tough reflections and a rabbit hole to escape the noise and scares outside our homes,” said Sarah Rodman, TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. “The 2019-2020 television season was both a challenge and a balm. This year offered up many high-quality options appealing to a wide swath of audiences with eclectic subjects ranging from sports and superheroes to side-splitting sitcoms, darkly fascinating dramas, insightful documentaries, kid-friendly series, and more. We are excited to see what the future of television has in store, and we look forward to celebrating in-person next year as we come together to honor this medium that means so much to all of us.”