Ted Lasso Leads TCA Nominations

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the nominees for its 37th annual awards, with Apple TV+’s freshman comedy Ted Lasso leading the pack with five nods.

Netflix clinched 15 TCA Award nominations, the most this season. Last year’s leader, HBO, has 14 nominations, with its counterpart, HBO Max, rounding out the top three with 10 total nominations.

By series, trailing Ted Lasso with four nominations each are Hacks, I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown and WandaVision.

The outstanding achievement in drama nominees are Bridgerton, The Crown, For All Mankind, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose and P-Valley.

For comedy, the nominees are The Flight Attendant, Girls5Eva, Hacks, Mythic Quest, Pen15, Superstore, Ted Lasso and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

The nominees for movies, miniseries or specials are Bo Burnham: Inside, The Good Lord Bird, I May Destroy You, It’s a Sin, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.

The reality nominees are Couples Therapy, Deaf U, The Great Pottery Throw Down, Legendary, Nailed It! Double Trouble, The Real World Homecoming: New York, Taste the Nation and Top Chef: Portland.

For youth programming, the nominees are The Baby-Sitters Club, Bluey, Donkey Hodie, Emily’s Wonder Lab, Odd Squad, Sesame Street, Waffles + Mochi and Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.

Up for program of the year are Bridgerton, Hacks, I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, Ted Lasso, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.

The nominees for individual achievement in drama are Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird), Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Mj Rodriguez (Pose), Omar Sy (Lupin), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) and Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown).

For comedy, the nominees are Bo Burnham (Bo Burnham: Inside), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Maya Erskine (Pen15), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Girls5Eva), Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest), Jean Smart (Hacks), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

“This was an incredible year for fresh, inclusive content and new creators, and our nominations are a reflection of that,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon. “The TCA membership selected from a wealth of original offerings that broke fresh ground and presented exciting, thought-provoking experiences that redefined the television landscape. Although we will not be able to honor these landmark achievements in person, we look forward to celebrating 37 years of the TCA Awards and sharing our top picks when the winners are unveiled.”