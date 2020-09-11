Disney+ Orders Doogie Howser Reboot

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ has picked up to series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a reimagining of the ABC series Doogie Howser, M.D., which starred Neil Patrick Harris as the young doctor.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, the ten-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed-race 16-year-old girl who is juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat, How I Met Your Mother) is set to write and executive produce for 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney+, said: “Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture. Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”

Carolyn Cassidy, president of 20th Television, said: “Doogie, Howser MD is beloved by everyone at our studio, so we knew that if we were going to reinvent it for a new generation, we had to have both the blessing and participation of the Bochcos and a creator with a fresh, new take that made us lean in. Kourtney’s vision for the character is so inspired, we’ve been dying to collaborate with Melvin and Jake again, and Disney+ is exactly the right home for this idea. We couldn’t be more excited.”