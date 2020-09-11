SBS Appoints for On Demand

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s SBS has promoted Matthew Hancock to general manager of SBS On Demand.

Hancock has been serving as head of priorities and planning for SBS’s TV and online content division. He joined SBS in 2016 from roles at Screen Producers and Screen Australia and has more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry.

Hancock succeeds Abigail Thomas, who recently took up a role in the corporate strategy team.

Marshall Heald, director of TV and online content at SBS, said: “I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Matt into the role of general manager for SBS On Demand. He brings a unique mix of strategic experience and analytical skill from extensive experience working in the sector, along with a deep understanding of our audiences and the evolving streaming environment we operate in.

“SBS On Demand has experienced significant growth and success in recent years, testament to the dedicated team and leadership who have focused on building the platform and its offering for audiences in an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing market. Matt is well placed to further develop and drive our strategy, taking SBS On Demand into its next phase as we continue to evolve the platform and improve our offering for audiences.”

Hancock commented: “SBS On Demand is Australia’s most distinctive streaming destination, with more than 9,000 hours of content in over 50 languages for free. I’m thrilled at being able to collaborate with a passionate team of specialists that put the audience first, dedicated to building a world-class user experience that connects our viewers with a unique, compelling and evolving content proposition unlike any other. There are exciting times ahead.”