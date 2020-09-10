World Screen Secures Expanded Presence at MIPCOM Online+

ADVERTISEMENT

World Screen and Reed MIDEM have agreed to extensively increase their digital cooperation during the upcoming virtual edition of MIPCOM.

World Screen, TV Kids, TV Drama, TV Real and TV Listings will each have Virtual Exhibitor Pages in the MIPCOM Online+ platform, allowing advertisers in these editions, as well as in TV Drama Guide and TV Kids Guide, exposure to the global audience of 13,000 content executives in the MIPCOM database.

“These Exhibitor Pages in the MIPCOM Online+ site will provide us with a virtual replacement of the publication bins in the Palais,” says Ricardo Guise, the publisher of World Screen. “These Exhibitor Pages will be heavily promoted by both companies to ensure high visibility during the event. We are confident these steps will ensure that all our advertisers receive a huge amount of exposure from MIPCOM’s extensive database.”

“We are delighted to be working with World Screen in expanding our longstanding partnership around our events,” says Laurine Garaude, the director of the television division at Reed MIDEM. “As the publishing group marks its 35th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to be working with them to expand the reach of their publications at MIPCOM Online+, the global interactive business market and digital conference.”

World Screen’s state-of-the-art interactive digital editions are sent out as email blasts to approximately 40,000 online subscribers. In addition, they are extensively promoted in our five daily newsletters and 22 websites. The digital editions receive an average of 21,000 views, making them an essential source of information for the industry. Websites and email addresses in the advertisements are hot-linked in the digital editions. In addition, the newly redesigned digital editions are more interactive and reader-friendly.

Advertisers in these editions will continue to receive all the free benefits associated with their October purchases.

The print version of the October editions will be mailed out to the offices or homes of all our subscribers worldwide. World Screen‘s print editions count with a readership of approximately 6,000 programming executives worldwide.