Friday, August 14, 2020
Home / Top Stories / The Goes Wrong Show Bowing on Amazon Prime Video

The Goes Wrong Show Bowing on Amazon Prime Video

Chelsea Regan 22 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The Goes Wrong Show, a comedy series inspired by Mischief’s Broadway and West End stage production The Play That Goes Wrong, is slated to roll out on Amazon Prime Video in select territories.

All six episodes of The Goes Wrong Show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, August 15. The series, licensed by Lionsgate, was originally made for BBC One in the U.K. and subsequently received a 2020 TV Choice Award nomination for best comedy.

The Goes Wrong Show is written by and stars the original founding Mischief members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, alongside Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask. Each week, the well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Dramatic Society attempt to put on a series of terrible TV plays, all of which end in disaster.

The Goes Wrong Show is a Mischief Screen/Big Talk production in association with Lionsgate and YTD HK.











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

A+E Networks International Pacts with TVNZ for Lifetime-Branded Channel

A+E Networks International has signed a deal with New Zealand’s TVNZ for the launch of the first Lifetime-branded AVOD channel in the territory.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.