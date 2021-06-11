Friday, June 11, 2021
Darren Star to Receive Honorary Golden Nymph at Monte-Carlo TV Festival

The 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival is presenting Darren Star with the Honorary Golden Nymph for his contributions to the entertainment and television industry.

Following a Red Carpet, Honorary President H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco will present the tribute to Star at the Grimaldi Forum at the Opening Ceremony on June 18. Previous recipients of the Honorary Golden Nymph include Dick Wolf, Ted Turner, Jerry Bruckheimer, Anne Sweeney, Stephen J. Cannell, Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner.

Star is best known for creating such hits as Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, Sex & The City and Younger, among others. He is currently the creator and executive producer of Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, commented, “We are delighted to honor Darren Star at our 60th Anniversary Festival with the prestigious Honorary Golden Nymph. He is an exceptional talent who has created many of the most-loved and hugely popular television programs for audiences around the world. We are particularly pleased he will be able to join us in Monaco to celebrate this very special award with us in person.”











