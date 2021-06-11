Masters of the Universe: Revelation Aftershow for Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Mattel Television and Netflix are planning an aftershow for Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The special will be hosted by Kevin Smith, showrunner and executive producer; Rob David, executive producer and VP of content creative at Mattel Television; and actress Tiffany Smith. The 25-minute episode will include appearances from Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Griffin Newman, Jason Mewes and Alan Oppenheimer.

Part one (of five episodes) of the Mattel Television and Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation and the aftershow special, Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow, will premiere on July 23 on Netflix.