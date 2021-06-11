Friday, June 11, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Seth MacFarlane’s Ted Gets Series Treatment at Peacock

Seth MacFarlane’s Ted Gets Series Treatment at Peacock

Kristin Brzoznowski 35 mins ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for Ted, based on the R-rated comedy from Seth MacFarlane.

UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television are working on the series. MacFarlane is in negotiations to reprise the role as the voice of the foul-mouthed teddy bear.

The live-action series, based on MacFarlane’s feature films released by Universal Pictures with MRC Film, will be executive produced by MacFarlane and Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door. Ted ranks as the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (not a sequel or based on other IP). Collectively, Ted and Ted 2 grossed more than $750 million worldwide.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

AfterShock Media & Legendary Prep God Country Adaptation

Jim Mickle, co-creator and director of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, is set to direct the film adaptation of Donny Cates’ graphic novel God Country for Legendary and AfterShock Media.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.