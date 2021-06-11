Seth MacFarlane’s Ted Gets Series Treatment at Peacock

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for Ted, based on the R-rated comedy from Seth MacFarlane.

UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television are working on the series. MacFarlane is in negotiations to reprise the role as the voice of the foul-mouthed teddy bear.

The live-action series, based on MacFarlane’s feature films released by Universal Pictures with MRC Film, will be executive produced by MacFarlane and Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door. Ted ranks as the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (not a sequel or based on other IP). Collectively, Ted and Ted 2 grossed more than $750 million worldwide.