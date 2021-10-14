Friday, October 15, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Canneseries Reveals 2021 Awards Winners

Canneseries Reveals 2021 Awards Winners

Jamie Stalcup 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The awards winners of the fourth annual Canneseries were revealed during the closing ceremony, with Mister 8 and The Allegation winning multiple.

Mister 8 (Finland), created by Teemu Nikki and Jani Pösö and directed by Nikki, won the Best Series award. Mister 8‘s lead star Pekka Strang earned Best Performance.

The Allegation (Germany), directed by Daniel Geronimo Prochaska, took home the Dior Grand Prize. Ferdinand von Schirach won Best Screenplay for his writing on The Allegation.

The Best Short Form Series award went to About Saturday (Norway), from creator and director Liv Mari Ulla Mortensen.

The Dior Revelation Prize went to Malik Gervais-Aubourg for his role in Je voudrais qu’on m’efface (Canada), created and directed by Eric Piccoli.

Norway’s Countrymen, created by Izer Aliu and Anne Bjørnstad and directed by Aliu, Aurora Gossé and Brwa Vahabpour, received the Special Interpretation Prize. Countrymen also received the High School Prize for Best Series.

Best Music was awarded to composer Giorgio Giampà and Christian (Italy), created by Valerio Cilio and directed by Stefano Lodovichi and Roberto Saku Cinardi.

The Student Prize for Best Short Form Series went to Belgium’s Lockdown, from creators Jonas Govaerts, Robin Pront, Dorothée van den Berghe, Kaat Beels, Frederike Migom Jan Eelen, Michaël R. Roskam, Flo Van Deuren, Kato De Boeck, Christina Vandekerckhove, Wouter Bouvijn, Maarten Moerkerke and Gilles Coulier.

The Serbian program Awake, written by Ljubica Lukovic and Matija Dragojević and directed by Jelena Gavrilović and Uroš Tomić, received the Audience Award for the Best Series in Competition.

The Long Form Competition jury was comprised of actor, writer and producer Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; screenwriter, playwright and director Sigal Avin; actress, director and screenwriter Naidra Ayadi; actor Salvatore Esposito; and musician, composer and actor Marco Prince.

The Short Form Competition jury consisted of actress, screenwriter and producer Aisling Bea; actor Assaad Bouab; and actress, author and director Marie Papillon.











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Netflix Expands Studio Ghibli Catalog

Netflix has expanded its Studio Ghibli catalog with the addition of Earwig and the Witch, which joins the studio's 21 other films available on the platform.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.