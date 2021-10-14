Canneseries Reveals 2021 Awards Winners

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards winners of the fourth annual Canneseries were revealed during the closing ceremony, with Mister 8 and The Allegation winning multiple.

Mister 8 (Finland), created by Teemu Nikki and Jani Pösö and directed by Nikki, won the Best Series award. Mister 8‘s lead star Pekka Strang earned Best Performance.

The Allegation (Germany), directed by Daniel Geronimo Prochaska, took home the Dior Grand Prize. Ferdinand von Schirach won Best Screenplay for his writing on The Allegation.

The Best Short Form Series award went to About Saturday (Norway), from creator and director Liv Mari Ulla Mortensen.

The Dior Revelation Prize went to Malik Gervais-Aubourg for his role in Je voudrais qu’on m’efface (Canada), created and directed by Eric Piccoli.

Norway’s Countrymen, created by Izer Aliu and Anne Bjørnstad and directed by Aliu, Aurora Gossé and Brwa Vahabpour, received the Special Interpretation Prize. Countrymen also received the High School Prize for Best Series.

Best Music was awarded to composer Giorgio Giampà and Christian (Italy), created by Valerio Cilio and directed by Stefano Lodovichi and Roberto Saku Cinardi.

The Student Prize for Best Short Form Series went to Belgium’s Lockdown, from creators Jonas Govaerts, Robin Pront, Dorothée van den Berghe, Kaat Beels, Frederike Migom Jan Eelen, Michaël R. Roskam, Flo Van Deuren, Kato De Boeck, Christina Vandekerckhove, Wouter Bouvijn, Maarten Moerkerke and Gilles Coulier.

The Serbian program Awake, written by Ljubica Lukovic and Matija Dragojević and directed by Jelena Gavrilović and Uroš Tomić, received the Audience Award for the Best Series in Competition.

The Long Form Competition jury was comprised of actor, writer and producer Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; screenwriter, playwright and director Sigal Avin; actress, director and screenwriter Naidra Ayadi; actor Salvatore Esposito; and musician, composer and actor Marco Prince.

The Short Form Competition jury consisted of actress, screenwriter and producer Aisling Bea; actor Assaad Bouab; and actress, author and director Marie Papillon.