Apple TV+ Orders Comedy from Ted Lasso Duo

Friday, October 15, 2021
Jamie Stalcup 1 day ago Top Stories


Apple TV+ has given a series order for the comedy Shrinking, starring Jason Segel, from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein.

Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein will all write and executive produce Shrinking. The series will follow a grieving therapist, played by Segel, who begins to ignore his training and ethics and tells his clients exactly what he thinks.

Shrinking will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Jeff Ingold joins Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer co-executive producing.

This marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside their partnerships for Ted Lasso and the recently announced series Bad Monkey. It is also the second Apple original starring Segel, who is set to star in The Sky is Everywhere.











