MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards 2021 Winners Announced

MIPCOM has revealed the winners for its fifth annual MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards in a ceremony hosted by actor and writer Salif Cissé.

Dedicated to championing and promoting diversity and inclusion in all its forms across the international television industry, the awards were given to programs chosen by charitable organizations that campaign for equality and inclusion, including Fondation Mozaïk, GLAAD, GADIM, Mencap, Minority Rights Group, SCOPE, Show Racism the Red Card and Stonewall.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of LGBTQIA+ in scripted went to It’s a Sin, produced by RED Production Company for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3Media International. The non-scripted award for the category went to Shine True, produced by VICE Studios for OutTV and Fuse Media.

The Money Maker, produced by Kalel Productions for Channel 4 and distributed by NBCUniversal Formats, won the Excellence Award for Representation of Race and Ethnicity in scripted. For non-scripted, Dreaming Whilst Black, produced by Big Deal Films for BBC iPlayer and distributed by BBC Studios, took home the award.

In the disability representation category, Special Honors, Welcome to Adulthood, produced by Caminando for TF1 and distributed by Newen Connect, won the scripted subcategory, with Summer in Lockdown, produced by Drummer TV for Film 4 and distributed by BSLBT, taking the non-scripted award.

The Excellence Award for Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming in the preschool subcategory went to 16 Hudson, produced by Big Bad Boo Studios for TVO. The award for the older children subcategory went to FYI’s Kidversation, produced by Fresh Start Media for Sky News and Sky Kids.

The awards were presented in association with founding partners A+E Networks and DiversifyTV, joined by presenting partners Telefilm Canada and Canada Media Fund and supported by All3Media International as partner of the disability category, as well as new supporters United Nations’ SDG Media Compact and Trace Studios.