MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards 2021 Call for Entries

The call for entries is set to open tomorrow for the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards are dedicated to championing and promoting diversity and inclusion in all its forms across the international television industry. The call for entries opens on June 17 and will close on July 23. The 24 short-listed finalists will be announced at the end of September, with the winners unveiled at the awards ceremony during MIPCOM on October 13 in the Grand Auditorium, Palais des Festivals in Cannes and streamed to remote audiences.

The awards spotlight both new and established voices from a range of countries and recognize programming that exemplifies authentic and positive representation of underrepresented communities. Selected programs will also show originality and excellence in terms of storytelling, casting and production values. Entries will be screened by a pre-selection jury of content experts. Shortlisted projects will be chosen by a panel of charitable organizations that campaign for equality and inclusion.

The categories open to entries for programs airing between July 15, 2020, and July 23, 2021, on a linear and/or nonlinear platform are Representation of Race and Ethnicity (Scripted, Non-Scripted, Representation of LGBTQIA+ (Scripted, Non-Scripted), Representation of Disability (Scripted, Non-Scripted) and Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming (Preschool, Older Children).

For the second year, the awards will also the Variety Creative Change Award, which will be presented to an individual who has used their platform in the arts to champion diverse voices and stories.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM, said: “Five years ago, we set out to recognize and celebrate programs that harness the influence of the entertainment industry to drive change for good. Since then, each year has brought a greater number of excellent entries, from countries and companies big and small, that challenge our worldviews and have a positive impact on society and our industry. We look forward very much to seeing this year’s selection and awarding the winners in person at our much-anticipated reunion in Cannes.”

Tim Hegarty, international sales manager for Australian Children’s Television Foundation, a winner in 2020, added: “Winning the Kids Programming category in the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards for “And then Something Changed” was an excellent platform to further promote and showcase this new short film. The win created a greater awareness around the program with children’s buyers internationally and we were thrilled with all the fabulous recognition and publicity it received.”

The Pre-Selection Jury is made up of members of the MIP Markets Diversity Advisory Board alongside a panel of industry experts. The Advisory Board includes Bunmi Akintonwa, CEO, Little Black Book Company; Sahar Baghery, Head of Business Development, Amazon Prime Video; David Cornwall, Managing Director, Scorpion Television; Mark Garner, EVP Global Content Sales & Business Development, A+E Networks; Sallyann Keizer, Managing Director, Sixth Sense Media; David Levine, Chief Content Officer, Moonbug Entertainment; Nick Smith, EVP Formats, All3Media International. Industry experts Mounia Aram, CEO Mounia Aram Company; Bruna Capozzoli, Advisor and Content Creator; Cédric Petitpas, Head of Family Partnerships, YouTube UK & Ireland; André Renaud, SVP Global Format Sales, BBC Studios; Sam Renke, Actress, Presenter, Writer and Disability Rights Campaigner; Shabnam Rezaei, Co-Founder & President, Big Bad Boo Studios; Deborah Williams, CEO, The Creative Diversity Network (CDN) are working alongside the Advisory Board.

The winning programs will be chosen by charitable organizations that campaign for equality and inclusion, including Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, Mencap, Minority Rights Group, SCOPE, Show Racism the Red Card.