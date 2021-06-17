June Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The June digital editions of World Screen, TV Real, TV Kids and TV Listings include embedded videos, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen

Movie Magic: World Screen’s inaugural TV Movies Screenings Festival showcases films from across the U.S., Canada, Germany, Turkey and Austria. Plus WorldScreenings spotlights on GoQuest Media and GMA Network, along with an event preview for AVPSummit.

TV Real

Getting Real: In our inaugural TV Real Screenings Festival, we explore some of the best crime, history, lifestyle and entertainment series and specials available on the market today. Plus interviews with producer Stephen David and ARTE Distribution’s Florence Sala, along with the World Screen Premiere of All3Media International’s The Anti-Vax Conspiracy.

TV Kids

Tooned into Europe: The European animation sector is buzzing with activity. Plus interviews with Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz, ZDF’s Nicole Keeb—recipient of the TV Kids Pioneer Award—and ZDFE.junior’s Arne Lohmann, along with a WorldScreenings spotlight on Ánima.

TV Listings

Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.