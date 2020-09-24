MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards 2020 Shortlist Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed MIDEM has announced the shortlist of programs that are in the running for this year’s MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards.

Under the umbrella of this year’s Change For Good program, the awards are dedicated to championing and promoting diversity and inclusion in all its forms across the international television industry. The 21 nominated programs have been recognized by the Pre-Selection Jury for providing a fair and accurate representation of BAME, LGBTQ+ and disabled communities. They are also seen as standing out for originality and excellence in terms of storytelling, casting and production values, challenging stereotypes and showing a positive impact.

The shortlisted scripted programs for LGBTQ+ representation are Veneno (Atresmedia Studios + Suma Latina; Atresmedia; Spain), Work in Progress (SHOWTIME Networks, Circle of Confusion, Jax Media; ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group; U.S.) and Feel Good (Objective Productions, Objective Fiction; all3media international; U.K.). The nonscripted LGBTQ+ programs up for the award include La Memoria Homosexual—Queer Memory (MEDINA MEDIA; MEDINA MEDIA; Spain), Jake and Charice (Documentary Japan, NHK, NHK Enterprises, ABS-CBN; Japan, Philippines) and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020 (Blink TV Production; Australia).

The shortlisted scripted programs for disability representation are The Accident (The Forge; all3media international; U.K.), The A Word (Keshet Productions, Fifty Fathoms Production; Keshet International; U.K.) and Mental (Black Sheep Films; Magnify Media; France). The Loop (Tallstoreez Productionz; Change Media; Australia), Auténticos (Buendia Estudios; Talpa (ITV); Spain) and Employable Me Canada (Employable Me Productions; all3media international; Canada) are the shortlisted non-scripted programs.

For their representation of race and ethnicity, the scripted series shortlisted are Twenties (BET; ViacomCBS International Studios; U.S.), Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Desert Wolf Productions, Aguilar Entertainment, Neal Street Productions; ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group; U.S.) and Total Control (Blackfella Films; Keshet International; Australia). The non-scripted titles in the subcategory include Marry Me, Marry My Family (CJZ; Beyond Rights; Australia), The School That Tried To End Racism (Proper Content; Banijay Rights; U.K.) and VICE News Tonight (VICE News; VICE Media Group; U.S.).

The kids’ programs that made the shortlist are Pablo (Paper Owl Films; CAKE; U.K.), Lockdown (Sinking Ship Entertainment; Sinking Ship Entertainment; Canada) and And Then Something Changed (Sticky Pictures; Australian Children’s Television Foundation; Australia).

The winning programs will be chosen by charitable organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including Foundation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, Mencap, Minority Rights Group, OutRight Action International, SCOPE, Show Racism the Red Card and Stonewall.

The fourth annual MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 13, in Paris and will be live-streamed worldwide on MIPCOM Online+. The awards will be presented in association with founding partner Diversify TV, with all3media as sponsor of the LGBTQ+ category, FilmRise and Telefilm Canada/Canada Media Fund, who join A+E Networks as presenting partners.