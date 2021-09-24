MIPCOM Reveals Diversify TV Excellence Nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

The finalists for the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards have been unveiled, with the fifth edition of the awards to take place on October 13 in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals and be streamed live worldwide via MIPCOM Digital.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming—Preschool nominees are 16 Hudson (Big Bad Boo Studios), JoJo and Gran Gran (CBeebies) and Mira, Royal Detective (Disney).

The nominees for MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming—Older Children are Lockdown The Confession (Sinking Ship Entertainment), L’Effet Secondaire (Newen Connect) and FYI’s Kidversation (Sky News and Sky Kids).

MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of LGBTQIA+— Scripted is a competition between It’s a Sin (All3Media International), Rūrangi (The Yellow Affair) and Oh My Goig (beteve/Camille Zonca).

The nominees for MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of LGBTQIA+—Non Scripted are VICE VERSA: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS (VICE Distribution), Shine True (OutTV and Fuse Media) and You Can’t Ask That (ABC Commercial).

The contenders in the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of Race and Ethnicity—Scripted category are We Are Lady Parts (NBCUniversal Global Distribution), Creamerie (NBCUniversal Global Distribution) and Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC).

MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of Race And Ethnicity—Non Scripted sees as nominees The Money Maker (NBCUniversal Formats), Exterminate All the Brutes (Sky Documentaries) and Toni Morrison—Black Matter(s) (ARTE Distribution).

MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of Disability—Scripted features the nominees Special Honors, Welcome to Adulthood (Newen Connect), Christmas Ever After (MarVista Entertainment) and Six Degrees (Encore Television-Distribution).

MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of Disability—Non Scripted has as its nominees I’m Tourette (KBS Media), Mission: Accessible and Summer in Lockdown (BSLBT).

Salif Cissé will serve as Master of Ceremonies this year.