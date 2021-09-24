Global Streamers Keynote Series in Place for MIPCOM

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPCOM is set to host a new Global Streamers Keynote Series, which will take place over two days on October 11 and 12, featuring executives from discovery+, Paramount+, Viaplay and Pluto TV.

Taking part in the sessions are Myriam Lopez-Otazu, group VP of content and acquisitions for EMEA and AsiaPac at Discovery; Doug Craig, senior VP of content strategy for ViacomCBS Networks International’s streaming division; Olivier Jollet, senior VP and general manager of Pluto TV at ViacomCBS Networks International; and Filippa Wallestam, executive VP and chief content officer at Nordic Entertainment Group.

The executives will take part in a series of 20-minute back-to-back interviews in the Debussy Theatre in the Palais des Festivals to share programming strategies, production briefs, international rollout strategies and partnership opportunities.

“This timely new series of keynotes reflects the explosive growth in streamed content and platforms and MIPCOM’s commitment to offering context and insights reflecting these industry shifts,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM. “These sessions will give our global audiences the unique opportunity to hear directly from key decision-makers about their strategies and production briefs. With the number of participants and buyers still growing daily, we are very much looking forward to a vibrant and long-awaited in-person market in Cannes.”