MIPCOM Spotlight: Vuulr

The online content marketplace Vuulr has a catalog of more than 30,000 titles from 120 countries and across 60 genres.

Distributed by Dutch Features, the thriller Mocro Mafia is based on a best-selling novel about the gang wars between the organized crime syndicates of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp. It’s “an exceptional noir show from the Netherlands, akin to Scandinavian crime series, which have been growing in demand internationally,” says Natasha Malhotra, chief content and commercial officer at Vuulr.

Shitsel, an Israeli series represented by Dori Media Group, offers a window into the world of ultra-orthodox Jewish communities through the Shitsel family.

The Caracol TV drama The Queen of Flow tells the story of a songwriter who is out for revenge on the men who killed her family and had her wrongfully imprisoned.

Malhotra adds, “Vuulr is excited to bring our unique and diverse catalog of titles to MIPCOM this year.”