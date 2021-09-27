WorldScreenings: Artist View Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

While it has no doubt been a challenging time for the media industry, Artist View Entertainment has been quite busy as of late, picking up a raft of indie gems over the last year and ramping up activities on the production side of the business. “Recently, we were able to secure financing for a new slate of product that will be announced as we go into the fall and feel fortunate that we were able to pivot into production at a time when the market’s needs have been so niche-driven,” says Scott J. Jones, president of Artist View. “Having this new slate should help keep Artist View very relevant as we move into 2022 and will help all of the feature films we represent.”

During the last year, the company picked up a slew of independent films, including Here Awhile, starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), a romantic adventure entitled Navigating Love, starring Finnerty Steeves (Orange Is the New Black), and two sexy dramedies: Paint, starring Josh Caras (The Highwaymen, Hell On Wheels) and Olivia Luccardi (The Deuce, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block), and Plus One, starring Rachel Alig (The Bet, The Shop) and Ryan Caraway (By Jingo, Reckless Juliets). The slate is rounded out with two very edgy thrillers entitled Blood Born, starring Rosie Moss (Fall Into Me) and Antoine Perry (Waking Up with Strangers, In Limbo), and The Believer, starring Aidan Bristow (Bad Vibes, L.A. Macabre), Sophie Kargman (Malibu Horror Story) and Billy Zane (Dead Calm).

The independent market has presented strong opportunities with both romantic comedies and female-driven thrillers, Jones notes. “There is also an appetite for holiday films, and I believe that action titles will always have a strong place in the market.” In line with this demand, Artist View has acquired its fourth movie from producer and director Shane Stanley, Double Threat. The high-impact action-adventure title stars Danielle C. Ryan (Mistletoe Mixup, Nowhere Safe, Criminal Minds), Matthew Lawrence (Desperate Waters, Melissa & Joey, Boy Meets World) and Dawn Olivieri (SEAL Team, The Hot Zone: Anthrax, American Hustle).

The company acquired two new thrillers in 2021 and will have three female-driven thrillers available by the end of the year. These include A Thousand Little Cuts, starring Rebecca Liddiard (Alias Grace, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Departure), Marina Sirtis (Star Trek) and Colin Ferguson (Haven, You’re the Worst); Black Bags, starring Olesya Rulin (High School Musical 1, 2 and 3) and Laura Vandervoort (V-Wars, Ice); and Help Wanted, starring Sarah Fisher (The Potwins, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Heartland), Tiffany Montgomery (Five Women in the End, Nashville), Conner Floyd (Sick, Malicious Motives) and Robert Peters (South of Sanity, Lincoln).

In the way of romantic comedies, Artist View is highlighting Rent a Groom, starring Kylee Bush (A Picture Perfect Wedding, Paper Champions) and Stafford Perry (Remote Danger, Wynonna Earp, Tribal) and Hearts Creek, starring Duff Zayonce (Black Summer, Global Meltdown) and introducing Krista Chyc.

Artist View has also been hard at work on its development slate. “We have spent a good part of the last year developing projects from a pitch level right through treatment and script,” says Jones. “These projects were all developed with the market in mind and an understanding of what our buyers need to acquire at this time.”

As the company gears up for MIPCOM, Jones’s priorities focus on “communicating with as many buyers as possible,” he says. “It’s a good time for the company, as we head into our 31st year in operations and believe we have a nice story to tell with our new titles as well as our large library that includes all types of genres and star power.”

