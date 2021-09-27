Fremantle Hires Group Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has appointed Babita Bahal as group head of diversity, equity and inclusion, a newly created role.

Bahal previously served as the head of creative diversity at Channel 4, leading a team tasked with ensuring the broadcaster continues to improve on- and off-screen representation across its content. Prior to joining Channel 4, Bahal was the diversity and inclusion lead for BBC Content.

Nicky Gray, group HR director, commented: “Babita brings a wealth of experience that will help accelerate our efforts in continuously shaping a more diverse and inclusive culture. We have a responsibility as an organization to ensure our workforce is inclusive and reflects the communities in which we live and the audiences we serve. Our ongoing commitment to reflecting the diversity of the world in which we operate, on and off-screen, is essential to the success of our business and our creativity. By bringing Babita on board we are further committed to ensuring accountability for our progress.”

Bahal added: “Moving to Fremantle is an exciting opportunity to build an inclusive, creative culture within a large, successful, global content creator. I’m delighted to be working with Nicky Gray and the Fremantle leadership team to attract and progress the best people from the widest range of backgrounds, and who reflect a global audience. I’m sad to leave Channel 4 and the exceptionally talented creative diversity team but leave safe in the knowledge that together we made significant steps towards greater representation for the channel.”

Channel 4’s director of commissioning operations, Emma Hardy, said: “Babita’s contribution to Channel 4 over the past two years has been phenomenal and we look forward working closely with her in her new role as we all strive to bring about the much-needed changes to make the broadcast industry more inclusive and reflective of our audiences and our society. We wish her all the very best.”