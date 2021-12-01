Vuulr Pacts with MEDIAGENIX for Monetization Platform

ADVERTISEMENT

Vuulr has partnered with the content supply chain and media management platform MEDIAGENIX to provide rights holders with a turnkey solution to monetize their content.

Through the partnership, WHATS’ON Media Business Management Platform clients can now directly publish their content to the Vuulr platform, with both content metadata and avails automatically synced between WHATS’ON and Vuulr. Their content will be listed on Vuulr’s marketplace and on the MEDIAGENIX Branded Marketplace, which will feature content from WHATS’ON clients and provide transactional monetization opportunities.

Further, WHATS’ON clients will also be provided with a white-labeled version of the Vuulr platform, with their own branding and showing exclusively their content.

Vuulr CEO Ian McKee said: “MEDIAGENIX is at the forefront of digital transformation across the media and entertainment space with its Media Business Management Platform. We are delighted that MEDIAGENIX selected Vuulr as a partner to provide media companies with an integrated and frictionless way to monetize all the available rights across their entire catalog.”

MEDIAGENIX CEO Fabrice Maquignon said: “Vuulr has pioneered a market-leading digital content marketplace providing a best-in-class capability for rights holders to transact deals online. Now, our clients can take advantage of Vuulr’s platform to explore large catalogs, view screeners in Branded Screening Rooms, check avails and submit licensing offers 24/7 directly via WHATS’ON. By working together, we are able to provide our clients with a new way to monetize their content and to generate significant incremental content licensing revenue at marginal incremental cost.”