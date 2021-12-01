UEFA Renews Deal with IMG’s Sport 24

ADVERTISEMENT

IMG-owned Sport 24 has renewed its agreement with UEFA to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League for three more years on its 24/7 live sports channel for the in-flight and in-ship industry.

The new deal includes the UEFA Super Cup and the new UEFA Europa Conference League. Sport 24 and its sister channel Sport 24 Extra will broadcast extensive live coverage of every UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matchday until the 2023/2024 season, with over 170 hours shown live per season.

Sport 24 is available on Panasonic’s live television service, which is broadcast via satellite globally. Sport 24 also shows live action from the Premier League, European and Asian World Cup Qualifiers, NFL, NBA, NHL, golf’s Majors and tennis’ Grand Slams.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: “UEFA is excited to renew our partnership with Sport 24 for the 2021-24 UEFA Club competitions. Sport 24 continues to lead the way in delivering live sport on cruise liners and airlines, and fans will be able to enjoy the best of European club football across its extensive network of in-ship and in-flight partners.”

Richard Wise, senior VP of content and channels for IMG’s media business, said: “UEFA Champions League is the premier tournament for the world’s top clubs across Europe and, backed by the UEFA Europa and Europa Conference Leagues, gives airline and cruise line passengers an unbelievable offering of live football action. We are also delighted to be taking our partnership with UEFA to the ten-year mark, having started broadcasting their competitions back in 2015. Our in-flight football offering has never been stronger, and these deals highlight our commitment to football fans worldwide.”