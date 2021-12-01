Susan Arnold to Succeed Bob Iger at Disney

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan E. Arnold has been elected as chairman of the board of The Walt Disney Company, effective December 31, succeeding Robert A. Iger.

Arnold is a 14-year member of the Disney board. She has served as its independent lead director since 2018.

“Susan is an incredibly esteemed executive whose wealth of experience, unwavering integrity and expert judgment have been invaluable to the company since she first joined the board in 2007,” said Iger, executive chairman and chairman of the board. “Having most recently served as independent lead director, Susan is the perfect choice for chairman of the board, and I am confident the company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership. It has been a distinct honor to work with Susan and our many other talented directors, and I am incredibly grateful for the support and wise counsel they have provided during my tenure.”

“On behalf of the board, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Bob Iger for his extraordinary leadership over the past decade-and-a-half,” Arnold said. “Bob has led Disney to amazing heights both creatively and financially with his clear strategic vision for delivering high-quality branded storytelling, embracing cutting-edge technology and expanding internationally, and he’s left an indelible mark on The Walt Disney Company that will be felt for generations to come. As I step into this new role as chairman of the board, I look forward to continuing to serve the long-term interests of Disney’s shareholders and working closely with CEO Bob Chapek as he builds upon the company’s century-long legacy of creative excellence and innovation.”

Arnold was formerly an operating executive of the equity investment firm The Carlyle Group, where she served from 2013 to 2021. Previously, she served as president of global business units of Procter & Gamble from 2007 to 2009. Prior to that at Procter & Gamble, Arnold was vice chair for beauty and health from 2006, vice chair for beauty from 2004 and president of global personal beauty care and global feminine care from 2002. She was a director of McDonald’s Corp. from 2008 to 2016 and a director of NBTY from 2013 to 2017.

Iger has served as chairman of the board since 2012, and as Disney’s executive chairman since 2020. From 2005 to 2020, he led Disney as CEO. He departs the company at the end of the year.