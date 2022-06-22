Jeffrey Schlesinger Invests in Vuulr

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffrey Schlesinger, former president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, has made an investment in Vuulr and joined its board of advisors.

Schlesinger has more than 40 years of experience overseeing the distribution of content for major Hollywood studios, including Warner Bros., HBO, Turner and others. He will be advising Vuulr on product strategy, bringing his firsthand experience to identify and assist in improving the way the buying and selling of rights is conducted within the industry. Schlesinger will also be actively involved in the articulation of Vuulr’s value proposition for major studios/content producers globally and for the content acquisition teams at major broadcasters and streamers.

Schlesinger is also becoming an investor in the company along with colleagues Barry Meyer, former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. for 14 years, and Ed Romano, former CFO and vice chairman of Warner Bros.

Schlesinger said, “For over four decades, I have been deeply involved in the evolution of licensing media rights around the world across all forms of exhibition. The unprecedented rate of change today makes it clear that there is a need for more efficient ways for buyers to discover and license relevant content, and for sellers to find and transact business efficiently with more buyers. While personal relationships will always play an important role, the explosion of new services globally makes it impossible for every transaction to be done on a ‘one-to-one’ basis in a cost-effective manner. Vuulr’s solution unlocks value by enabling sellers to reach more qualified buyers, buyers to reach more relevant sellers and the transaction to be completed on a secure platform employing state-of-the-art technology, resulting in more business with less cost, headcount and time.”

“It’s an honor to have the backing of three of the most experienced and senior leaders of Hollywood,” said Ian McKee, Vuulr CEO. “Their insight into the industry and the challenges being faced, as distribution and acquisition become increasingly global and fragmented, is invaluable. It is wonderful that they share our vision of how Vuulr can support the industry by increasing revenue and reducing cost in this mission-critical business process, a proposition that is ever more relevant in the current economic climate.”