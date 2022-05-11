Jeffrey Schlesinger Launches Strategic Advisory Company

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffrey Schlesinger, who spent more than two decades running international television activities at Warner Bros., has set up Former Bros. Media, a new strategic advisory company.

Schlesinger spent more than three decades at the studio, most recently as president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. At Former Bros., he will provide strategic advice and consultation for media firms, with an initial client base that includes Canal Plus, Dick Wolf Entertainment, Archie Comics and Genius Brands International. Schlesinger is also investing in and advising early-stage entertainment tech companies.

“After spending the past four decades traveling the world, crafting complex agreements with free-TV and cable networks, distribution platforms and AVOD/SVOD services in the rapidly evolving media landscape, I feel that Former Bros. Media will deliver valuable insights, experiences and strategic advice to select companies,” Schlesinger said. “Over the years, I have worked across every form of media, including distribution, production, co-production, strategic planning and operations and am excited to have the opportunity to offer traditional and new-media clients a single source of expertise to guide them in transforming their businesses, maximizing their opportunities and reaching their strategic and operational objectives.”