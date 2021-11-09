Vuulr & Brightcove Pact for Screening Room Experience

ADVERTISEMENT

Vuulr has partnered with Brightcove to leverage the video delivery platform’s technology for its branded screening rooms.

Through the partnership, which will allow for a better and more precise buying experience overall, buyers on the Vuulr marketplace will have access to enhanced broadcast-quality video experiences. Further, rights holders will enjoy Brightcove’s superior security for all of their screeners.

Vuulr CEO Ian McKee said: “Vuulr has been pioneering the content marketplace concept for the TV and film industry, and our partnership with Brightcove enhances our offering. This is a significantly better experience than the current practice of sharing screeners via YouTube or Vimeo, which may be inaccessible in some countries.”

Greg Armshaw, senior director of strategy for APAC at Brightcove, said: “Vuulr is changing how premium film and television content deals are transacted. We’re excited for our partnership to augment the experience for buyers and sellers utilizing the Vuulr platform. Vuulr’s Screening Room feature is truly revolutionary, and we are excited that the workflows are especially easy for content rights owners already using Brightcove. We look forward to supporting Vuulr as they disrupt content trading globally.”