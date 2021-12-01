VCNI Names VP of Global Inclusion

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has promoted Fathima Beckmann to VP of global inclusion.

In her new role, Beckmann will lead a global team in driving diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives for VCNI. Since 2017, she has served as communications director for ViacomCBS Networks Africa, where she championed a range of initiatives.

Beckmann has worked on initiatives that drive impactful change through youth culture-led edutainment on gender-based violence, human rights and mental health through the BET International Global Good Award at the BET Awards, the Stop the Violence campaign, MTV Generation Change and MTV Shuga.

She has also collaborated with industry partners such as UNICEF, World Food Program, Malaria No More and Global Citizen for initiatives including the International Day of the Girl Child, Africa Day, Youth Month and the Draw the Line campaign.

As VP of global inclusion, Beckmann will report to Marva Smalls, executive VP, global head of inclusion, at ViacomCBS, and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of VCNI.

“As our business continues to expand internationally, it is important that our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion also grows, so that we are always working toward exceeding the needs of our employees and audiences around the globe,” said Smalls. “I couldn’t be more pleased that Fathima, a proven leader and committed champion of our DE&I efforts, will be taking on this crucial role to complement our international team and bring a centralized inclusion focus across our global business.”

“Fathima is an experienced global leader with a proven track record in mobilizing and inspiring multicultural teams to a common purpose and vision with social impact,” Annecchino said. “In this important role, we are confident she will excel in advancing our diversity, equity and inclusion goals and drive meaningful change across our vast VCNI global footprint.”

Beckmann added, “I am honored and excited to join our progressive and committed leaders Marva Smalls and Raffaele Annecchino in further strengthening our diversity, equity and inclusion impact at VCNI. We have a critical responsibility to elevate the voices and issues that matter most to our employees, audiences and communities around the world to foster a culture of unity and belonging.”